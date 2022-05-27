Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Remove section 84 from Electoral Act, Jonathan urges National Assembly
News photo The Punch  - Former President Goodluck Jonathan, on Thursday, charged lawmakers to expunge Section 84 from the Electoral Act, warning that it was wrong to lump political parties with different ideologies together.

