Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Uba Sani beats Buhari's in-law, picks Kaduna APC gov ticket
News photo The Punch  - The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani has emerged as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the 2023 governorship election in the state.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Uba Sani emerges Kaduna APC governorship candidate` The Guardian:
Uba Sani emerges Kaduna APC governorship candidate`
Sen. Uba Sani wins Kaduna APC Gov ticket The Nation:
Sen. Uba Sani wins Kaduna APC Gov ticket
Adamawa 2023: Senator Aishatu Declared winner of APC Governorship Primaries – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Adamawa 2023: Senator Aishatu Declared winner of APC Governorship Primaries – The Sun Nigeria
Senator Uba Sani declared winner of Kaduna APC governorship primary TVC News:
Senator Uba Sani declared winner of Kaduna APC governorship primary


   More Picks
1 Politicians pushed me to contest in an election and collected all my savings ? Former IGP, Mike Okiro - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 Ajimobi’s son emerges APC consensus candidate for Ibadan assembly seat - The Herald, 17 hours ago
3 Why I acted only one movie and ran away from Nollywood – Simi finally opens up - The Info NG, 19 hours ago
4 Senegal’s President Fires Health Minister After Hospital Fire Killed 11 Babies - Channels Television, 8 hours ago
5 APC Primaries: J. Martins withdraws from House of Rep race - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
6 Ganduje's deputy, Gawuna, wins APC governorship primary - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
7 NNPP reportedly offers Obi vice presidential ticket - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
8 Nigeria Union Of Teachers’ President Beats Senate Majority Leader To Win Kebbi APC Governorship Primaries - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
9 Alleged N96bn fraud: Court dismisses Rotimi Amaechi?s appeal to stop Rivers state govt from probing him, orders him to pay Gov Wike N1m - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
10 Burna Boy’s ex-partner Stefflon Don prepares to tell her story on their breakup - Ripples Nigeria, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info