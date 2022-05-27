Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

AfDB targets wheat importation cut in Nigeria by 40% by 2023
News photo The Guardian  - The African Development Bank (AfDB) says the heat-tolerant wheat production, being supported by the Bank in Nigeria, will help reduce importation of the product by 40 per cent by 2023.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

