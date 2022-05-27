Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police kill 1, arrest 6 suspected bandits, recover 210 livestock in Kaduna
News Diary Online  -  Police in Kaduna State, said on Friday that their operatives killed one bandit and arrested six suspected bandits on Monday in Unguwan Haske village in Kauru Local Government Area of the state.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police kill 1, arrest 6 suspected bandits, recover 210 livestock in Kaduna The Guardian:
Police kill 1, arrest 6 suspected bandits, recover 210 livestock in Kaduna
Kaduna Police kill one bandit, arrest 6, recover 130 cattle, 80 sheep Daily Post:
Kaduna Police kill one bandit, arrest 6, recover 130 cattle, 80 sheep
Kaduna Police kill one bandit, arrest 6, recover 130 cattle, 80 sheep Daily Times:
Kaduna Police kill one bandit, arrest 6, recover 130 cattle, 80 sheep
Police kill 1, arrest 6 suspected bandits, recover 210 livestock in Kaduna Prompt News:
Police kill 1, arrest 6 suspected bandits, recover 210 livestock in Kaduna
Police kill 1, arrest 6 suspected bandits, recover 210 livestock in Kaduna — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Police kill 1, arrest 6 suspected bandits, recover 210 livestock in Kaduna — NEWSVERGE
Police kill 1 bandit, arrest 6 others, recover 210 livestock in Kaduna — Daily Nigerian Daily Nigerian:
Police kill 1 bandit, arrest 6 others, recover 210 livestock in Kaduna — Daily Nigerian
Police kill one bandit, arrest six in Kaduna The Eagle Online:
Police kill one bandit, arrest six in Kaduna
Police kill 1 bandit, arrest 6 others, recover 210 livestock in Kaduna News Breakers:
Police kill 1 bandit, arrest 6 others, recover 210 livestock in Kaduna


   More Picks
1 Senegal’s President Fires Health Minister After Hospital Fire Killed 11 Babies - Channels Television, 19 hours ago
2 NASU, SSANU extend strike by one month - The Punch, 12 hours ago
3 Burna Boy’s ex-partner Stefflon Don prepares to tell her story on their breakup - Ripples Nigeria, 20 hours ago
4 2023 presidency: I am not desperate to be president, says Peter Obi - Legit, 11 hours ago
5 24hrs to PDP primaries: Anyim raises alarm over absence of Ebonyi delegates’ list - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
6 NNPP reportedly offers Obi vice presidential ticket - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
7 Nigeria Union Of Teachers’ President Beats Senate Majority Leader To Win Kebbi APC Governorship Primaries - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
8 After losing primary, Ondo Senator retrieves vehicles from party leaders - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
9 Nigeria’s security problem not ordinary, Adeboye tells Uzodimma - Encomium Magazine, 11 hours ago
10 Champions League Final: Thiago, Fabinho included in Liverpool’s squad to face Real Madrid - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info