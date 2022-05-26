Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Why Court Disqualified Winner Of Abia APC Governorship Primary, Emenike
Sahara Reporters
- Why Court Disqualified Winner Of Abia APC Governorship Primary, Emenike
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Leadership:
Court Nullifies Emenike's Emergence As Abia APC Gov'shp Candidate
The Punch:
Hours after victory, Abia court disqualifies APC gov aspirant Emenike
Ripples Nigeria:
Within hours, Court nullifies victory of Abia APC governorship candidate at primaries
The Street Journal:
Abia court disqualifies APC gubernatorial candidate hours after victory in primary election
News Breakers:
Hours after victory, Abia court disqualifies APC gov aspirant Emenike
People n Politics:
Hours after victory, Abia court disqualifies APC gov aspirant Emenike
Within Nigeria:
Court annuls Abia APC guber primary, disqualifies winner, Emenike
More Picks
1
APC Primaries: Female Plateau State Assembly aspirant kidnapped hours to election -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
2
Oyo Journalist, Oriyomi Hamzat Arrested After Failing To Honour Several Invitations – Nigerian Police -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
3
Ajimobi’s son emerges APC consensus candidate for Ibadan assembly seat -
The Herald,
10 hours ago
4
Actor Kevin Spacey charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men in the UK -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
5
2023: I don’t need to be strong like Ronaldo to lead Nigeria – Tinubu -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
6
2023: No way Peter Obi would've won PDP presidential primary, says Wike -
Vanguard News,
16 hours ago
7
May 27: My govt working to make Nigerian children’s future bright – Buhari -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
8
Gov. Yahaya wins Gombe State APC governorship ticket -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
9
Omo-Agege releases manifesto for Delta development -
The Nation,
21 hours ago
10
Why I acted only one movie and ran away from Nollywood – Simi finally opens up -
The Info NG,
11 hours ago
