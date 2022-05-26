Post News
News at a Glance
Nigeria Union Of Teachers’ President Beats Senate Majority Leader To Win Kebbi APC Governorship Primaries
Sahara Reporters
- Nigeria Union Of Teachers’ President Beats Senate Majority Leader To Win Kebbi APC Governorship Primaries
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Senate Leader polls zero vote as NUT president wins Kebbi APC governorship primary
News Verge:
Senate Leader polls zero vote as NUT president wins Kebbi APC governorship primary
The Eagle Online:
Senate Leader polls zero vote as NUT president wins Kebbi APC governorship primary
News Diary Online:
Senate Leader polls zero vote as NUT president wins Kebbi APC governorship primary
News Breakers:
Nigeria Union Of Teachers’ President Beats Senate Majority Leader To Win Kebbi APC Governorship Primaries
More Picks
1
APC Primaries: Female Plateau State Assembly aspirant kidnapped hours to election -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
2
Oyo Journalist, Oriyomi Hamzat Arrested After Failing To Honour Several Invitations – Nigerian Police -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
3
Ajimobi’s son emerges APC consensus candidate for Ibadan assembly seat -
The Herald,
11 hours ago
4
Why I acted only one movie and ran away from Nollywood – Simi finally opens up -
The Info NG,
13 hours ago
5
2023: I don’t need to be strong like Ronaldo to lead Nigeria – Tinubu -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
6
May 27: My govt working to make Nigerian children’s future bright – Buhari -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
7
Politicians pushed me to contest in an election and collected all my savings ? Former IGP, Mike Okiro -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
8
Omo-Agege releases manifesto for Delta development -
The Nation,
23 hours ago
9
Ganduje's deputy, Gawuna, wins APC governorship primary -
The Guardian,
10 hours ago
10
APC Primaries: J. Martins withdraws from House of Rep race -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
