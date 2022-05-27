Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Suspended Catholic priest leads as Benue APC begins primaries
News photo The Punch  - The governorship and State Assembly primaries of the All Progressive Congress in Benue State commenced Friday in a peaceful atmosphere.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Suspended Catholic priest leads as Benue APC begins primaries News Breakers:
Suspended Catholic priest leads as Benue APC begins primaries
Suspended Catholic priest leads as Benue APC begins primaries Tunde Ednut:
Suspended Catholic priest leads as Benue APC begins primaries
Suspended Catholic priest leads as Benue APC begins primaries Within Nigeria:
Suspended Catholic priest leads as Benue APC begins primaries
Suspended Catholic Priest Leads As Benue APC Begins Primaries Tori News:
Suspended Catholic Priest Leads As Benue APC Begins Primaries


   More Picks
1 Politicians pushed me to contest in an election and collected all my savings ? Former IGP, Mike Okiro - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 APC Primaries: Female Plateau State Assembly aspirant kidnapped hours to election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Ajimobi’s son emerges APC consensus candidate for Ibadan assembly seat - The Herald, 14 hours ago
4 Why I acted only one movie and ran away from Nollywood – Simi finally opens up - The Info NG, 16 hours ago
5 2023: I don’t need to be strong like Ronaldo to lead Nigeria – Tinubu - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
6 May 27: My govt working to make Nigerian children’s future bright – Buhari - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
7 APC Primaries: J. Martins withdraws from House of Rep race - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
8 Ganduje's deputy, Gawuna, wins APC governorship primary - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
9 Senegal’s President Fires Health Minister After Hospital Fire Killed 11 Babies - Channels Television, 5 hours ago
10 NNPP reportedly offers Obi vice presidential ticket - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info