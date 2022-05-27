Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


24hrs to PDP primaries: Anyim raises alarm over absence of Ebonyi delegates’ list
Vanguard News  - A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Aspirant; Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim has expressed concern over the absence of the Ebonyi...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PDP primaries: Anyim raises alarm over absence of Ebonyi delegates’ list The Guardian:
PDP primaries: Anyim raises alarm over absence of Ebonyi delegates’ list
PDP primaries: Anyim, NWC at war over Ebonyi Delegates Daily Trust:
PDP primaries: Anyim, NWC at war over Ebonyi Delegates
PDP primaries: Anyim raises alarm over absence of Ebonyi delegates’ list Daily Nigerian:
PDP primaries: Anyim raises alarm over absence of Ebonyi delegates’ list
24 Hours To PDP Primaries: Anyim Raises Alarm Over Absence Of Ebonyi Delegates’ List Tori News:
24 Hours To PDP Primaries: Anyim Raises Alarm Over Absence Of Ebonyi Delegates’ List
Anyim protests absence of list of delegates from Ebonyi State Nigerian Pilot:
Anyim protests absence of list of delegates from Ebonyi State


   More Picks
1 APC Primaries: Female Plateau State Assembly aspirant kidnapped hours to election - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Oyo Journalist, Oriyomi Hamzat Arrested After Failing To Honour Several Invitations – Nigerian Police - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
3 Ajimobi’s son emerges APC consensus candidate for Ibadan assembly seat - The Herald, 13 hours ago
4 Why I acted only one movie and ran away from Nollywood – Simi finally opens up - The Info NG, 14 hours ago
5 Politicians pushed me to contest in an election and collected all my savings ? Former IGP, Mike Okiro - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
6 2023: I don’t need to be strong like Ronaldo to lead Nigeria – Tinubu - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
7 May 27: My govt working to make Nigerian children’s future bright – Buhari - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
8 APC Primaries: J. Martins withdraws from House of Rep race - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
9 Ganduje's deputy, Gawuna, wins APC governorship primary - The Guardian, 11 hours ago
10 “Anyone I ever sent money to, please return it” – Jaruma laments as she calls out Tacha, Ubi Franklin, and others - Gist Reel, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info