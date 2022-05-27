Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Osinachi Nwachukwu: Family Announce Funeral Arrangement, Hints On Returning Her Bride Price
News photo Gist Lovers  - Preparation for the burial of famous gospel musician, Osinachi Nwachukwu, is underway as the family finalizes the date and place. In an interview with BBC News Igbo, the family said Osinachi will be buried on June 25, 2022.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

