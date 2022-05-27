Osinachi Nwachukwu: Family Announce Funeral Arrangement, Hints On Returning Her Bride Price Gist Lovers - Preparation for the burial of famous gospel musician, Osinachi Nwachukwu, is underway as the family finalizes the date and place. In an interview with BBC News Igbo, the family said Osinachi will be buried on June 25, 2022.



