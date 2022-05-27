Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023 Presidency: Group Begs Tinubu, Other Aspirants To Step Down For Osinbajo
17 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Senegal’s President Fires Health Minister After Hospital Fire Killed 11 Babies - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
2 NASU, SSANU extend strike by one month - The Punch, 13 hours ago
3 Burna Boy’s ex-partner Stefflon Don prepares to tell her story on their breakup - Ripples Nigeria, 21 hours ago
4 2023 presidency: I am not desperate to be president, says Peter Obi - Legit, 13 hours ago
5 Nigeria’s security problem not ordinary, Adeboye tells Uzodimma - Encomium Magazine, 12 hours ago
6 24hrs to PDP primaries: Anyim raises alarm over absence of Ebonyi delegates’ list - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
7 Fake revenue collectors arrested in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 NNPP reportedly offers Obi vice presidential ticket - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 Nigeria Union Of Teachers’ President Beats Senate Majority Leader To Win Kebbi APC Governorship Primaries - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
10 Police kill 1, arrest 6 suspected bandits, recover 210 livestock in Kaduna - News Diary Online, 22 hours ago
