Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Again, political parties ask INEC to extend deadline for primaries
News photo The Street Journal  - The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has again asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend the deadline for the

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Channels Television:
INEC extends schedule of elections.
INEC extends primaries’ deadline by six days The Punch:
INEC extends primaries’ deadline by six days
INEC extends schedule of elections. Pulse Nigeria:
INEC extends schedule of elections.
INEC extends primaries’ deadline by six days News Breakers:
INEC extends primaries’ deadline by six days


   More Picks
1 Politicians pushed me to contest in an election and collected all my savings ? Former IGP, Mike Okiro - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Senegal’s President Fires Health Minister After Hospital Fire Killed 11 Babies - Channels Television, 15 hours ago
3 2023 presidency: I am not desperate to be president, says Peter Obi - Legit, 8 hours ago
4 NNPP reportedly offers Obi vice presidential ticket - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 Nigeria Union Of Teachers’ President Beats Senate Majority Leader To Win Kebbi APC Governorship Primaries - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
6 Nigeria?s low oil production is not enough to cover petrol import costs - Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 After losing primary, Ondo Senator retrieves vehicles from party leaders - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
8 Headies Organizers report singer Portable to police over death threat to co-nominees as they threaten to disqualify him (Video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
9 Burna Boy’s ex-partner Stefflon Don prepares to tell her story on their breakup - Ripples Nigeria, 17 hours ago
10 Fatima: IPOB Denies Claims That ESN Members Killed Pregnant Hausa Woman, Identifies Those Responsible - Tori News, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info