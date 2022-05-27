Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Balogun ruled out of Super Eagles vs Mexico friendly
News photo Daily Post  - Leon Balogun has been ruled out of Nigeria’s friendly against the El Tri of Mexico due to calf Injury. Balogun, according to camp sources, sustained the injury in Rangers’ Scottish Cup final win against Hearts last Sunday. The 33-year-old is however ...

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Senegal’s President Fires Health Minister After Hospital Fire Killed 11 Babies - Channels Television, 19 hours ago
2 NASU, SSANU extend strike by one month - The Punch, 12 hours ago
3 Burna Boy’s ex-partner Stefflon Don prepares to tell her story on their breakup - Ripples Nigeria, 20 hours ago
4 2023 presidency: I am not desperate to be president, says Peter Obi - Legit, 11 hours ago
5 24hrs to PDP primaries: Anyim raises alarm over absence of Ebonyi delegates’ list - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
6 NNPP reportedly offers Obi vice presidential ticket - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
7 Nigeria Union Of Teachers’ President Beats Senate Majority Leader To Win Kebbi APC Governorship Primaries - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
8 After losing primary, Ondo Senator retrieves vehicles from party leaders - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
9 Nigeria’s security problem not ordinary, Adeboye tells Uzodimma - Encomium Magazine, 11 hours ago
10 Champions League Final: Thiago, Fabinho included in Liverpool’s squad to face Real Madrid - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
