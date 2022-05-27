Post News
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Despite my experiences, I'll never discourage anyone from falling in love - Nkechi Blessing
The Herald
- Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing says she will not discourage anyone from falling in love, regardless of her previous experiences.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
I'm not ashamed to fall in love again - Actress Nkechi Blessing
Pulse Nigeria:
Nkechi Blessing says she isn't ashamed to find love again
The Will:
I’m Not Ashamed Of Falling In Love Again – Nkechi Blessing
News Breakers:
I’m not ashamed to fall in love again – Actress Nkechi Blessing
Naija Parrot:
“Regardless of what I have been through in relationships I will never advise anyone against falling in love” – Nkechi Blessing
Naija News:
Actress Nkechi Blessing Speaks On Giving Love A Chance
More Picks
1
Politicians pushed me to contest in an election and collected all my savings ? Former IGP, Mike Okiro -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
2
Ajimobi’s son emerges APC consensus candidate for Ibadan assembly seat -
The Herald,
16 hours ago
3
Why I acted only one movie and ran away from Nollywood – Simi finally opens up -
The Info NG,
17 hours ago
4
2023: I don’t need to be strong like Ronaldo to lead Nigeria – Tinubu -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
5
May 27: My govt working to make Nigerian children’s future bright – Buhari -
Daily Post,
1 day ago
6
APC Primaries: J. Martins withdraws from House of Rep race -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
7
Senegal’s President Fires Health Minister After Hospital Fire Killed 11 Babies -
Channels Television,
6 hours ago
8
NNPP reportedly offers Obi vice presidential ticket -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
9
Nigeria Union Of Teachers’ President Beats Senate Majority Leader To Win Kebbi APC Governorship Primaries -
Sahara Reporters,
8 hours ago
10
Alleged N96bn fraud: Court dismisses Rotimi Amaechi?s appeal to stop Rivers state govt from probing him, orders him to pay Gov Wike N1m -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
