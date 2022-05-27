Friendly: Dessers Arrives Eagles Camp As Musa, Chukwueze, Sanusi Others Withdraw Complete Sports - Cyriel Dessers has arrived the Super Eagles camp in Dallas, United States of America increasing the number of players to 20, reports Completesports.com. Dessers linked up with his teammates on camp on Friday. The striker was in action in Feyenoord’s ...



News Credibility Score: 99%