Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


APC primaries: Council chairman gives reason for violence in Alimosho
Daily Post  - Misinformation and distrust by some All Progressives Congress, APC, members caused Thursday’s violence at the party’s House of Assembly Primaries in Alimosho area of Lagos State. Chairman, Mosan-Okunola Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Princess ...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Violence mar APC primary election at Alimosho Vanguard News:
Violence mar APC primary election at Alimosho
Council chairman explains violence at APC primaries in Alimosho Prompt News:
Council chairman explains violence at APC primaries in Alimosho
Council chairman explains violence at APC primaries in Alimosho News Diary Online:
Council chairman explains violence at APC primaries in Alimosho
APC primaries: Why there was violence in Alimosho – Council chairman Within Nigeria:
APC primaries: Why there was violence in Alimosho – Council chairman
National Daily:
Violence disrupts APC primary election at Alimosho


   More Picks
1 Senegal’s President Fires Health Minister After Hospital Fire Killed 11 Babies - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
2 NASU, SSANU extend strike by one month - The Punch, 13 hours ago
3 Burna Boy’s ex-partner Stefflon Don prepares to tell her story on their breakup - Ripples Nigeria, 21 hours ago
4 2023 presidency: I am not desperate to be president, says Peter Obi - Legit, 13 hours ago
5 Nigeria’s security problem not ordinary, Adeboye tells Uzodimma - Encomium Magazine, 12 hours ago
6 24hrs to PDP primaries: Anyim raises alarm over absence of Ebonyi delegates’ list - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
7 Fake revenue collectors arrested in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 NNPP reportedly offers Obi vice presidential ticket - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 Nigeria Union Of Teachers’ President Beats Senate Majority Leader To Win Kebbi APC Governorship Primaries - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
10 Police kill 1, arrest 6 suspected bandits, recover 210 livestock in Kaduna - News Diary Online, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info