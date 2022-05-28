Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Primaries: Musiliu Obanikoro’s son loses re-election bid to House of Reps
The Eagle Online
- Obanikoro, son of Musiliu Obanikoro, a former Minister of state for Defence, lost the APC ticket to Oyekanmi Elegushi, brother to Oba Saheed Elegushi of Ikate Kingdom by two votes.
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
Premium Times:
Obanikoro’s son loses Lagos APC House of Reps ticket
News Breakers:
Obanikoro’s Son Loses APC House Of Reps Ticket To Oba Elegushi’s Brother
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Obanikoro’s Son Loses APC House Of Reps Ticket To Oba Elegushi’s Brother | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Tori News:
Obanikoro’s Son Loses APC House Of Reps Ticket To Oba Elegushi’s Brother
More Picks
1
NASU, SSANU extend strike by one month -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
2
Nigeria’s security problem not ordinary, Adeboye tells Uzodimma -
Encomium Magazine,
20 hours ago
3
At least four killed as APC primary for House of Representatives and house of assembly positions turn bloody in Igando (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
4
2023: I have not joined Labour Party - Ekweremadu -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
5
2023 presidency: I am not desperate to be president, says Peter Obi -
Legit,
20 hours ago
6
Nigerian man arrested in India for allegedly duping 300 women on pretext of marriage -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
7
Balogun ruled out of Super Eagles vs Mexico friendly -
Daily Post,
1 day ago
8
"They want to kill a superstar" Singer Portable says after surviving another accident two months after he had an accident with his Range Rover (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
9
Suspended Catholic priest beats Gemade, Aondoakaa to clinch APC guber ticket in Benue -
The Cable,
7 hours ago
10
"You get mind o" - Reactions as Yul Edochie's second wife declared herself 'the happiest girl' (Video) -
Gist Reel,
11 hours ago
