Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: INEC to shut down candidate nomination portal June 17
News photo Daily Trust  - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it will shut down the candidate nomination portal on June 17 for Presidential and National Assembly party flag bearers.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

INEC Closes Candidates’ Nomination Portal June 17 This Day:
INEC Closes Candidates’ Nomination Portal June 17
INEC to close candidates’ nomination portal June 17 Prompt News:
INEC to close candidates’ nomination portal June 17
2023: INEC to close candidates’ nomination portal June 17 — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
2023: INEC to close candidates’ nomination portal June 17 — NEWSVERGE
2023: INEC to close candidates’ nomination portal June 17 News Diary Online:
2023: INEC to close candidates’ nomination portal June 17
INEC Closes Candidates’ Nomination Portal June 17 Star News:
INEC Closes Candidates’ Nomination Portal June 17


   More Picks
1 Senegal’s President Fires Health Minister After Hospital Fire Killed 11 Babies - Channels Television, 19 hours ago
2 NASU, SSANU extend strike by one month - The Punch, 12 hours ago
3 Burna Boy’s ex-partner Stefflon Don prepares to tell her story on their breakup - Ripples Nigeria, 20 hours ago
4 2023 presidency: I am not desperate to be president, says Peter Obi - Legit, 11 hours ago
5 24hrs to PDP primaries: Anyim raises alarm over absence of Ebonyi delegates’ list - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
6 NNPP reportedly offers Obi vice presidential ticket - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
7 Nigeria Union Of Teachers’ President Beats Senate Majority Leader To Win Kebbi APC Governorship Primaries - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
8 After losing primary, Ondo Senator retrieves vehicles from party leaders - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
9 Nigeria’s security problem not ordinary, Adeboye tells Uzodimma - Encomium Magazine, 11 hours ago
10 Champions League Final: Thiago, Fabinho included in Liverpool’s squad to face Real Madrid - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info