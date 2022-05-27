Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NASU, SSANU extend strike by one month
The Punch  - The Joint Action Committee of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and allied institutions have extended their ongoing strike by one month.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

