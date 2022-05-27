Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Hours after bragging on Twitter, ex-Presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, loses the APC House of Reps. ticket in Kano
News photo Instablog 9ja  - Ex- Presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad as lost the APC house reps, ticket in Kano, hours after bragging on Twitter. He has tweeted, that he wanted to compete with the best candidate and thugs should n…

