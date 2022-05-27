Post News
News at a Glance
Elon Musk’s Starlink gets ISP license in Nigeria, to begin service soon
The Guardian Nigeria
- Elon Musk’s Starlink gets ISP license in Nigeria, to begin service soon
1 day ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Legit:
Elon Musk announces his Starlink is coming to Nigeria after govt approval
Mandy News:
Elon Musk’s Starlink Internet Approved In Nigeria
The Punch:
Elon Musk's Starlink licensed to operate in Nigeria
Ripples Nigeria:
Nigeria grants approval to Elon Musk’s Starlink network
Tech Cabal:
Elon Musk’s Starlink receives approval to provide internet service in Nigeria and Mozambique
News Breakers:
Elon Musk’s Starlink licensed to operate in Nigeria
More Picks
1
Champions League: When Real Madrid play a final, they win it - Courtois warns Liverpool -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
2
NASU, SSANU extend strike by one month -
The Punch,
24 hours ago
3
Suspended Catholic priest beats Gemade, Aondoakaa to clinch APC guber ticket in Benue -
The Cable,
10 hours ago
4
Primaries: Musiliu Obanikoro’s son loses re-election bid to House of Reps -
The Eagle Online,
1 day ago
5
Nigeria’s security problem not ordinary, Adeboye tells Uzodimma -
Encomium Magazine,
23 hours ago
6
Nigerian man arrested in India for allegedly duping 300 women on pretext of marriage -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
7
At least four killed as APC primary for House of Representatives and house of assembly positions turn bloody in Igando (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
8
2023 presidency: I am not desperate to be president, says Peter Obi -
Legit,
23 hours ago
9
"They want to kill a superstar" Singer Portable says after surviving another accident two months after he had an accident with his Range Rover (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
10
Group debunks allegation against Adebule over APC Lagos West Senate bid -
The Guardian,
23 hours ago
