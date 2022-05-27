Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Alleged N96bn Fraud: I’m Not On Trial, Supreme Court Judgment Vindicates Me —APC Presidential Aspirant, Amaechi
Sahara Reporters  - The Supreme Court in dismissing his appeal had pronounced that the function of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry was mere investigative

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Supreme Court judgment vindicates Amaechi - Media office Vanguard News:
Supreme Court judgment vindicates Amaechi - Media office
Society Gazette Nigeria:
Supreme Court judgment vindicates Amaechi – Media office
RVSG vs Amaechi: Supreme Court gives judgement, says ‘Amaechi not on trial’ PM News:
RVSG vs Amaechi: Supreme Court gives judgement, says ‘Amaechi not on trial’
Alleged N96bn Fraud: I’m Not On Trial, Supreme Court Judgment Vindicates Me —APC Presidential Aspirant, Amaechi News Breakers:
Alleged N96bn Fraud: I’m Not On Trial, Supreme Court Judgment Vindicates Me —APC Presidential Aspirant, Amaechi


   More Picks
1 Mercy Johnson's husband, Prince Odi Okojie wins APC house of representatives ticket - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 NASU, SSANU extend strike by one month - The Punch, 18 hours ago
3 Nigeria’s security problem not ordinary, Adeboye tells Uzodimma - Encomium Magazine, 17 hours ago
4 At least four killed as APC primary for House of Representatives and house of assembly positions turn bloody in Igando (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
5 2023 presidency: I am not desperate to be president, says Peter Obi - Legit, 17 hours ago
6 24hrs to PDP primaries: Anyim raises alarm over absence of Ebonyi delegates’ list - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
7 Nigerian man arrested in India for allegedly duping 300 women on pretext of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 2023: I have not joined Labour Party - Ekweremadu - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
9 Balogun ruled out of Super Eagles vs Mexico friendly - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
10 "You get mind o" - Reactions as Yul Edochie's second wife declared herself 'the happiest girl' (Video) - Gist Reel, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info