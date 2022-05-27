(JUST IN): Teslim Folarin emerges Oyo APC gov candidate, dedicates victory to late wife

|
Senegal’s President Fires Health Minister After Hospital Fire Killed 11 Babies - Channels Television,
19 hours ago
2
NASU, SSANU extend strike by one month - The Punch,
12 hours ago
3
Burna Boy’s ex-partner Stefflon Don prepares to tell her story on their breakup - Ripples Nigeria,
20 hours ago
4
2023 presidency: I am not desperate to be president, says Peter Obi - Legit,
11 hours ago
5
24hrs to PDP primaries: Anyim raises alarm over absence of Ebonyi delegates’ list - Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
6
NNPP reportedly offers Obi vice presidential ticket - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
7
Nigeria Union Of Teachers’ President Beats Senate Majority Leader To Win Kebbi APC Governorship Primaries - Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
8
After losing primary, Ondo Senator retrieves vehicles from party leaders - Daily Post,
23 hours ago
9
Nigeria’s security problem not ordinary, Adeboye tells Uzodimma - Encomium Magazine,
11 hours ago
10
Champions League Final: Thiago, Fabinho included in Liverpool’s squad to face Real Madrid - Daily Post,
18 hours ago