Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Headies Organizers report singer Portable to police over death threat to co-nominees as they threaten to disqualify him (Video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The organisers of 2022 Headies Awards have threatened to disqualify fast-rising singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable for threatening to kill his co-nominees.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Headies 2022: We might disqualify Portable for threatening other nominees ― Organisers
Daily Trust:
Headies threatens to disqualify Portable over threat to co-nominees
The Street Journal:
Organizers of The Headies threaten to disqualify Portable over death threat
Pulse Nigeria:
Headies Award 2022: Organizers report singer Portable to Police over threats to co-nominees
The Will:
Organisers Of Headies Threaten To Disqualify Nominee Over Death Threat
Naija News:
Headies Organizers React To Portable’s Death Threat To Co-nominees
Republican Nigeria:
Headies threatens to disqualify Portable over threat to co-nominees
Gist Reel:
"We’ve notified the police" - Headies threatens to disqualify Portable over death threat to co-nominees
More Picks
1
Politicians pushed me to contest in an election and collected all my savings ? Former IGP, Mike Okiro -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
2
Ajimobi’s son emerges APC consensus candidate for Ibadan assembly seat -
The Herald,
22 hours ago
3
Why I acted only one movie and ran away from Nollywood – Simi finally opens up -
The Info NG,
23 hours ago
4
Senegal’s President Fires Health Minister After Hospital Fire Killed 11 Babies -
Channels Television,
12 hours ago
5
2023 presidency: I am not desperate to be president, says Peter Obi -
Legit,
5 hours ago
6
APC Continues Mind Game, May Shift Presidential Primaries -
Leadership,
23 hours ago
7
NNPP reportedly offers Obi vice presidential ticket -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
8
Nigeria Union Of Teachers’ President Beats Senate Majority Leader To Win Kebbi APC Governorship Primaries -
Sahara Reporters,
14 hours ago
9
Nigeria?s low oil production is not enough to cover petrol import costs - Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
10
After losing primary, Ondo Senator retrieves vehicles from party leaders -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...