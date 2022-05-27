Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Headies Organizers report singer Portable to police over death threat to co-nominees as they threaten to disqualify him (Video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The organisers of 2022 Headies Awards have threatened to disqualify fast-rising singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable for threatening to kill his co-nominees.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Headies 2022: We might disqualify Portable for threatening other nominees ― Organisers Vanguard News:
Headies 2022: We might disqualify Portable for threatening other nominees ― Organisers
Headies threatens to disqualify Portable over threat to co-nominees Daily Trust:
Headies threatens to disqualify Portable over threat to co-nominees
Organizers of The Headies threaten to disqualify Portable over death threat The Street Journal:
Organizers of The Headies threaten to disqualify Portable over death threat
Headies Award 2022: Organizers report singer Portable to Police over threats to co-nominees Pulse Nigeria:
Headies Award 2022: Organizers report singer Portable to Police over threats to co-nominees
Organisers Of Headies Threaten To Disqualify Nominee Over Death Threat The Will:
Organisers Of Headies Threaten To Disqualify Nominee Over Death Threat
Headies Organizers React To Portable’s Death Threat To Co-nominees Naija News:
Headies Organizers React To Portable’s Death Threat To Co-nominees
Headies threatens to disqualify Portable over threat to co-nominees Republican Nigeria:
Headies threatens to disqualify Portable over threat to co-nominees
"We’ve notified the police" - Headies threatens to disqualify Portable over death threat to co-nominees Gist Reel:
"We’ve notified the police" - Headies threatens to disqualify Portable over death threat to co-nominees


   More Picks
1 Politicians pushed me to contest in an election and collected all my savings ? Former IGP, Mike Okiro - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Ajimobi’s son emerges APC consensus candidate for Ibadan assembly seat - The Herald, 22 hours ago
3 Why I acted only one movie and ran away from Nollywood – Simi finally opens up - The Info NG, 23 hours ago
4 Senegal’s President Fires Health Minister After Hospital Fire Killed 11 Babies - Channels Television, 12 hours ago
5 2023 presidency: I am not desperate to be president, says Peter Obi - Legit, 5 hours ago
6 APC Continues Mind Game, May Shift Presidential Primaries - Leadership, 23 hours ago
7 NNPP reportedly offers Obi vice presidential ticket - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
8 Nigeria Union Of Teachers’ President Beats Senate Majority Leader To Win Kebbi APC Governorship Primaries - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
9 Nigeria?s low oil production is not enough to cover petrol import costs - Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
10 After losing primary, Ondo Senator retrieves vehicles from party leaders - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info