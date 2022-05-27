Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian man arrested in India for allegedly duping 300 women on pretext of marriage
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian national has been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police on the charge of duping at least 300 women out of crores of rupees on the pretext of marriage, officials said on Friday, May 27.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

