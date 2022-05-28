Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Portable tenders apology to Headies organizers after being reported to Police over threat to co-nominees (Video)
News photo Gist Reel  - Portable tenders apology to Headies organizers after being reported to Police over threat to co-nominees (Video)

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Portable tenders apology to Headies organizers after being reported to Police over threat to co-nominees (Video) The Info NG:
Portable tenders apology to Headies organizers after being reported to Police over threat to co-nominees (Video)
Portable risks disqualification as Headies reports him to Police over video threats Yaba Left Online:
Portable risks disqualification as Headies reports him to Police over video threats
Portable tenders backhanded apology to Headies PM News:
Portable tenders backhanded apology to Headies
Headies organizer’s report’s Portable to the police, consider disqualifying him over death threats News Breakers:
Headies organizer’s report’s Portable to the police, consider disqualifying him over death threats
The Headies tells Portable to apologise or lose his 2 nominations over threat video — First Reports First Reports:
The Headies tells Portable to apologise or lose his 2 nominations over threat video — First Reports


   More Picks
1 Senegal’s President Fires Health Minister After Hospital Fire Killed 11 Babies - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
2 NASU, SSANU extend strike by one month - The Punch, 13 hours ago
3 Burna Boy’s ex-partner Stefflon Don prepares to tell her story on their breakup - Ripples Nigeria, 21 hours ago
4 2023 presidency: I am not desperate to be president, says Peter Obi - Legit, 13 hours ago
5 Nigeria’s security problem not ordinary, Adeboye tells Uzodimma - Encomium Magazine, 12 hours ago
6 24hrs to PDP primaries: Anyim raises alarm over absence of Ebonyi delegates’ list - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
7 Fake revenue collectors arrested in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 NNPP reportedly offers Obi vice presidential ticket - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 Nigeria Union Of Teachers’ President Beats Senate Majority Leader To Win Kebbi APC Governorship Primaries - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
10 Police kill 1, arrest 6 suspected bandits, recover 210 livestock in Kaduna - News Diary Online, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info