Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Portable tenders apology to Headies organizers after being reported to Police over threat to co-nominees (Video)
Gist Reel
- Portable tenders apology to Headies organizers after being reported to Police over threat to co-nominees (Video)
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
The Info NG:
Portable tenders apology to Headies organizers after being reported to Police over threat to co-nominees (Video)
Yaba Left Online:
Portable risks disqualification as Headies reports him to Police over video threats
PM News:
Portable tenders backhanded apology to Headies
News Breakers:
Headies organizer’s report’s Portable to the police, consider disqualifying him over death threats
First Reports:
The Headies tells Portable to apologise or lose his 2 nominations over threat video — First Reports
More Picks
1
Senegal’s President Fires Health Minister After Hospital Fire Killed 11 Babies -
Channels Television,
20 hours ago
2
NASU, SSANU extend strike by one month -
The Punch,
13 hours ago
3
Burna Boy’s ex-partner Stefflon Don prepares to tell her story on their breakup -
Ripples Nigeria,
21 hours ago
4
2023 presidency: I am not desperate to be president, says Peter Obi -
Legit,
13 hours ago
5
Nigeria’s security problem not ordinary, Adeboye tells Uzodimma -
Encomium Magazine,
12 hours ago
6
24hrs to PDP primaries: Anyim raises alarm over absence of Ebonyi delegates’ list -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
7
Fake revenue collectors arrested in Lagos -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
8
NNPP reportedly offers Obi vice presidential ticket -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
9
Nigeria Union Of Teachers’ President Beats Senate Majority Leader To Win Kebbi APC Governorship Primaries -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
10
Police kill 1, arrest 6 suspected bandits, recover 210 livestock in Kaduna -
News Diary Online,
23 hours ago
