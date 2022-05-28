Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
"You get mind o" - Reactions as Yul Edochie's second wife declared herself 'the happiest girl' (Video)
Gist Reel
- The second wife of popular Nollywood actor, Judy Austin, stirs mixed reactions as she names herself the happiest girl she knows.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
The Info NG:
“You get mind o” – Reactions as Yul Edochie’s second wife declared herself ‘the happiest girl’ (Video)
Information Nigeria:
“You Get Mind O” – Reactions As Yul Edochie’s Second Wife Declared Herself ‘The Happiest Girl’ (Video)
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Netizens Reacts as Yul Edochie’s second wife declared herself ‘the happiest girl’ (Video)
News Breakers:
“You Get Mind O” – Reactions As Yul Edochie’s Second Wife Declared Herself ‘The Happiest Girl’ (Video)
Edujandon:
Yul Edochie’s Second Wife, Judy Austin Dragged After Declaring Herself ‘The Happiest Girl’ (Video)
Tori News:
I'm The Happiest Girl - Yul Edochie's Second Wife Says (Video)
More Picks
1
Mercy Johnson's husband, Prince Odi Okojie wins APC house of representatives ticket -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
2
NASU, SSANU extend strike by one month -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
3
Nigeria’s security problem not ordinary, Adeboye tells Uzodimma -
Encomium Magazine,
17 hours ago
4
At least four killed as APC primary for House of Representatives and house of assembly positions turn bloody in Igando (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
5
2023 presidency: I am not desperate to be president, says Peter Obi -
Legit,
17 hours ago
6
24hrs to PDP primaries: Anyim raises alarm over absence of Ebonyi delegates’ list -
Vanguard News,
24 hours ago
7
Nigerian man arrested in India for allegedly duping 300 women on pretext of marriage -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
8
2023: I have not joined Labour Party - Ekweremadu -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
9
Balogun ruled out of Super Eagles vs Mexico friendly -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
10
"You get mind o" - Reactions as Yul Edochie's second wife declared herself 'the happiest girl' (Video) -
Gist Reel,
8 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...