Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
At least four killed as APC primary for House of Representatives and house of assembly positions turn bloody in Igando (videos)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- At least four persons have been killed after an All Progressives Congress primary election for House of Representatives and house of assembly positions turned bloody in Igando area of Lagos state.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Lagos APC primaries turn bloody in Alimosho
The Trent:
Lagos APC Primary Turns Bloody As 2 Are Killed In Alimosho
Nigerian Eye:
Two dead during Lagos APC primaries
Gist Reel:
At least five killed as APC primary for House of Representatives and House of Assembly turn bloody in Igando in Lagos state
NPO Reports:
Gunshots At APC Primary Election in Alimosho Area of Lagos
Naija News:
Pandemonium As House Of Reps Primaries Turn Bloody In Igando
News Breakers:
Lagos APC Primary Turns Bloody As 2 Are Killed In Alimosho
Tori News:
Four Killed As APC Primary For House of Representatives And House Of Assembly Positions Turn Bloody In Igando (Videos)
