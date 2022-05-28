Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Prize Money For 2021/2022 UEFA Champions League Winners, Others Revealed
Naija News  - The finals of the UEFA Champions League campaign for the 20212022 season will be played on Saturday, 28th May, 2022 by 8pm.
The final game which will be played at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, Paris France and will see English giants, Liverpool ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

2021/2022 UEFA Champions League prize money revealed The Info NG:
2021/2022 UEFA Champions League prize money revealed
2021/2022 UEFA Champions League Prize Money Revealed Information Nigeria:
2021/2022 UEFA Champions League Prize Money Revealed
2021/2022 UEFA Champions League prize money revealed Gist Reel:
2021/2022 UEFA Champions League prize money revealed
2021/2022 UEFA Champions League Prize Money Revealed News Breakers:
2021/2022 UEFA Champions League Prize Money Revealed


   More Picks
1 NASU, SSANU extend strike by one month - The Punch, 22 hours ago
2 Nigeria’s security problem not ordinary, Adeboye tells Uzodimma - Encomium Magazine, 21 hours ago
3 Nigerian man arrested in India for allegedly duping 300 women on pretext of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 At least four killed as APC primary for House of Representatives and house of assembly positions turn bloody in Igando (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 Champions League: When Real Madrid play a final, they win it - Courtois warns Liverpool - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
6 Primaries: Musiliu Obanikoro’s son loses re-election bid to House of Reps - The Eagle Online, 23 hours ago
7 2023: I have not joined Labour Party - Ekweremadu - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
8 2023 presidency: I am not desperate to be president, says Peter Obi - Legit, 22 hours ago
9 "They want to kill a superstar" Singer Portable says after surviving another accident two months after he had an accident with his Range Rover (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
10 Suspended Catholic priest beats Gemade, Aondoakaa to clinch APC guber ticket in Benue - The Cable, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info