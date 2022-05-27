2023: APC anoints Folarin to go against PDP's Makinde in Oyo governorship race News Wire NGR - Senator Teslim Folarin (APC-Oyo Central), has emerged the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Oyo State. Folarin emerged candidate after polling 954 votes in the primaries held at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium on Thursday in Ibadan.



