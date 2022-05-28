Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Refrain from violent campaigns, Oyetola warns challengers
News photo The Punch  - Ahead of the Osun State governorship election, the state Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has warned his challengers and opposition political parties in the state to desist from violent campaigns that could disrupt the peace being enjoyed across Osun.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Refrain From Violent Campaigns, Oyetola Warns Challengers Information Nigeria:
Refrain From Violent Campaigns, Oyetola Warns Challengers
Refrain from violent campaigns, Oyetola warns challengers News Breakers:
Refrain from violent campaigns, Oyetola warns challengers
Oyetola to challengers: Refrain from violent campaigns Within Nigeria:
Oyetola to challengers: Refrain from violent campaigns


   More Picks
1 Mercy Johnson's husband, Prince Odi Okojie wins APC house of representatives ticket - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 NASU, SSANU extend strike by one month - The Punch, 18 hours ago
3 Nigeria’s security problem not ordinary, Adeboye tells Uzodimma - Encomium Magazine, 17 hours ago
4 At least four killed as APC primary for House of Representatives and house of assembly positions turn bloody in Igando (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
5 2023 presidency: I am not desperate to be president, says Peter Obi - Legit, 17 hours ago
6 24hrs to PDP primaries: Anyim raises alarm over absence of Ebonyi delegates’ list - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
7 Nigerian man arrested in India for allegedly duping 300 women on pretext of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 2023: I have not joined Labour Party - Ekweremadu - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
9 Balogun ruled out of Super Eagles vs Mexico friendly - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
10 "You get mind o" - Reactions as Yul Edochie's second wife declared herself 'the happiest girl' (Video) - Gist Reel, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info