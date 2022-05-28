Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Primary: PDP presidential aspirant, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen withdraws from race
The Eagle Online  - The aspirant announced his withdrawal in a statement issued Saturday.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PDP Primaries: Why I’m stepping down — Hayatu-Deen Vanguard News:
PDP Primaries: Why I’m stepping down — Hayatu-Deen
Hayatu-Deen stepped down for Atiku, Adamawa governor Fintiri claims Legit:
Hayatu-Deen stepped down for Atiku, Adamawa governor Fintiri claims
Fintiri: Hayatu-Deen Stepped Down For Atiku Abubakar Naija News:
Fintiri: Hayatu-Deen Stepped Down For Atiku Abubakar
Hayatu-Deen Withdraws From PDP Presidential Primary News Breakers:
Hayatu-Deen Withdraws From PDP Presidential Primary


   More Picks
1 2023: Zoning not part of conditions for Nigeria’s presidency — Olu Falae - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
2 Suspended Catholic priest beats Gemade, Aondoakaa to clinch APC guber ticket in Benue - The Cable, 19 hours ago
3 Oluremi Tinubu not returning to Senate as 4 aspirants fight for 310 delegates - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
4 At least four killed as APC primary for House of Representatives and house of assembly positions turn bloody in Igando (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 See Pictures Of Delegates, Supporters At Venue Of PDP Presidential Primary - Naija News, 17 hours ago
6 "They want to kill a superstar" Singer Portable says after surviving another accident two months after he had an accident with his Range Rover (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 Chelsea confirm Todd Boehly takeover to signal end of Roman Abramovich reign - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Aguero predicts Champions League final, names player to watch out for - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
9 Special Reports As PDP Presidential Primary, Atiku Holds The Ace As Saraki, Wike Fight On (Details below) - Edujandon, 20 hours ago
10 Kogi West 2023: Smart Adeyemi loses fourth term bid to Senate - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info