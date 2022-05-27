Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Suspended Catholic priest beats Gemade, Aondoakaa to clinch APC guber ticket in Benue
The Cable  - Hyacinth Alia, a suspended priest in the Catholic diocese of Gboko, has won the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue state.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sahara Reporters:
2023: Suspended Catholic Priest, Hyacinth Wins Benue APC Governorship Ticket
Suspended Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr Hyacinth Alia, wins APC governorship primary in Benue State. Pulse Nigeria:
Suspended Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr Hyacinth Alia, wins APC governorship primary in Benue State.
Suspended Catholic priest beats former party chairman, Gemade, ex AGF Aondoaka to clinch Benue APC gubernatorial ticket The Street Journal:
Suspended Catholic priest beats former party chairman, Gemade, ex AGF Aondoaka to clinch Benue APC gubernatorial ticket
2023: Suspended Catholic Priest, Fr. Hyacinth Alia Wins APC Gubernatorial Primaries in Benue Nigeria Breaking News:
2023: Suspended Catholic Priest, Fr. Hyacinth Alia Wins APC Gubernatorial Primaries in Benue


   More Picks
1 NASU, SSANU extend strike by one month - The Punch, 18 hours ago
2 Nigeria’s security problem not ordinary, Adeboye tells Uzodimma - Encomium Magazine, 17 hours ago
3 At least four killed as APC primary for House of Representatives and house of assembly positions turn bloody in Igando (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
4 2023 presidency: I am not desperate to be president, says Peter Obi - Legit, 17 hours ago
5 24hrs to PDP primaries: Anyim raises alarm over absence of Ebonyi delegates’ list - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
6 Nigerian man arrested in India for allegedly duping 300 women on pretext of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 2023: I have not joined Labour Party - Ekweremadu - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
8 Balogun ruled out of Super Eagles vs Mexico friendly - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
9 "You get mind o" - Reactions as Yul Edochie's second wife declared herself 'the happiest girl' (Video) - Gist Reel, 8 hours ago
10 Femi, Made Kuti return for Father & Son Experience - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info