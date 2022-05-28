Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Aguero predicts Champions League final, names player to watch out for
Daily Post  - Manchester City legend, Sergio Aguero, has predicted that Real Madrid has the edge to beat Liverpool when both teams clash in the Champions League final

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Champions League final kicks off after delay The Punch:
Liverpool vs Real Madrid Champions League final kicks off after delay
Liverpool And Real Madrid Ready For Champions League Final Rematch Channels Television:
Liverpool And Real Madrid Ready For Champions League Final Rematch
Live Blogging: Liverpool Vs Real Madrid - 2021/22 UEFA Champions League Final Complete Sports:
Live Blogging: Liverpool Vs Real Madrid - 2021/22 UEFA Champions League Final
Sergio Aguero Reveals What Will Happen In Champions League Final Between Real Madrid & Liverpool Tonight Naija Loaded:
Sergio Aguero Reveals What Will Happen In Champions League Final Between Real Madrid & Liverpool Tonight
Champions League Final: Liverpool 0, Real Madrid 1 Independent:
Champions League Final: Liverpool 0, Real Madrid 1
Champions League final preview: Liverpool vs Real Madrid News Breakers:
Champions League final preview: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Breaking! Security Reason Delays Opening of Liverpool-Real Madrid Final Match NPO Reports:
Breaking! Security Reason Delays Opening of Liverpool-Real Madrid Final Match


   More Picks
1 Suspended Catholic priest beats Gemade, Aondoakaa to clinch APC guber ticket in Benue - The Cable, 12 hours ago
2 Nigerian man arrested in India for allegedly duping 300 women on pretext of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 At least four killed as APC primary for House of Representatives and house of assembly positions turn bloody in Igando (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
4 See Pictures Of Delegates, Supporters At Venue Of PDP Presidential Primary - Naija News, 10 hours ago
5 "They want to kill a superstar" Singer Portable says after surviving another accident two months after he had an accident with his Range Rover (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 Special Reports As PDP Presidential Primary, Atiku Holds The Ace As Saraki, Wike Fight On (Details below) - Edujandon, 13 hours ago
7 Buhari to African leaders: We must allow people to freely choose their leaders - Vanguard News, 9 hours ago
8 Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Aguero predicts Champions League final, names player to watch out for - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
9 Femi, Made Kuti return for Father & Son Experience - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
10 Liverpool vs Real Madrid: It's revenge time, says Salah - The Punch, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info