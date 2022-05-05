Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

“My husband slept with strangers and my friends” Dance queen Kaffy spills more on failed marriage
Kemi Filani Blog  - Dance Queen and mum of two, Kafayat Oluwatoyin Shafau popularly known as Kaffy, has shed more light on her crashed marriage to her younger husband and drummer boy, Papi J Ameh. Kemi Filani recalls that in January 2022, the 42-year-old popular Nigerian ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

   More Picks
1 NASU, SSANU extend strike by one month - The Punch, 18 hours ago
2 Nigeria’s security problem not ordinary, Adeboye tells Uzodimma - Encomium Magazine, 17 hours ago
3 At least four killed as APC primary for House of Representatives and house of assembly positions turn bloody in Igando (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
4 2023 presidency: I am not desperate to be president, says Peter Obi - Legit, 17 hours ago
5 24hrs to PDP primaries: Anyim raises alarm over absence of Ebonyi delegates’ list - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
6 Nigerian man arrested in India for allegedly duping 300 women on pretext of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 2023: I have not joined Labour Party - Ekweremadu - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
8 Balogun ruled out of Super Eagles vs Mexico friendly - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
9 "You get mind o" - Reactions as Yul Edochie's second wife declared herself 'the happiest girl' (Video) - Gist Reel, 8 hours ago
10 Femi, Made Kuti return for Father & Son Experience - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
