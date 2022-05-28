Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Aliero Withdraws From Kebbi Central Senatorial Race
The Will  - May 28, (THEWILL) - Former Minister of FCT, Senator Muhammad Adamu Aliero, has announced his withdrawal from the primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Kebbi Central Senatorial District. Aliero in a letter addressed to the National ...

5 hours ago
   More Picks
1 NASU, SSANU extend strike by one month - The Punch, 21 hours ago
2 Nigeria’s security problem not ordinary, Adeboye tells Uzodimma - Encomium Magazine, 20 hours ago
3 At least four killed as APC primary for House of Representatives and house of assembly positions turn bloody in Igando (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
4 2023: I have not joined Labour Party - Ekweremadu - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
5 2023 presidency: I am not desperate to be president, says Peter Obi - Legit, 20 hours ago
6 Nigerian man arrested in India for allegedly duping 300 women on pretext of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
7 Balogun ruled out of Super Eagles vs Mexico friendly - Daily Post, 1 day ago
8 "They want to kill a superstar" Singer Portable says after surviving another accident two months after he had an accident with his Range Rover (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
9 Suspended Catholic priest beats Gemade, Aondoakaa to clinch APC guber ticket in Benue - The Cable, 7 hours ago
10 "You get mind o" - Reactions as Yul Edochie's second wife declared herself 'the happiest girl' (Video) - Gist Reel, 11 hours ago
