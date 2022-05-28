Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Brymo – Theta Album
News photo Too Xclusive  - Brymo Returns With A New Album Titled, Theta!.. The story of boyi! ?lawale Oloforo, better known as Brymo kept us pacing in anticipation of his new album -” Theta “.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Music: Brymo – Theta [Album] Yaba Left Online:
Music: Brymo – Theta [Album]
Music: Brymo – Theta [Album] Naija Parrot:
Music: Brymo – Theta [Album]
Brymo – Theta Album Tunde Ednut:
Brymo – Theta Album
Album: Brymo – Theta Album Kemi Filani Blog:
Album: Brymo – Theta Album


   More Picks
1 2023: Zoning not part of conditions for Nigeria’s presidency — Olu Falae - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
2 Suspended Catholic priest beats Gemade, Aondoakaa to clinch APC guber ticket in Benue - The Cable, 19 hours ago
3 Oluremi Tinubu not returning to Senate as 4 aspirants fight for 310 delegates - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
4 At least four killed as APC primary for House of Representatives and house of assembly positions turn bloody in Igando (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 See Pictures Of Delegates, Supporters At Venue Of PDP Presidential Primary - Naija News, 17 hours ago
6 "They want to kill a superstar" Singer Portable says after surviving another accident two months after he had an accident with his Range Rover (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 Chelsea confirm Todd Boehly takeover to signal end of Roman Abramovich reign - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Aguero predicts Champions League final, names player to watch out for - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
9 Special Reports As PDP Presidential Primary, Atiku Holds The Ace As Saraki, Wike Fight On (Details below) - Edujandon, 20 hours ago
10 Kogi West 2023: Smart Adeyemi loses fourth term bid to Senate - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info