Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Chelsea confirm Todd Boehly takeover to signal end of Roman Abramovich reign
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Chelsea have confirmed the 'final and definitive agreement' has been reached for merican billionaire Todd Boehly to take over the club with the £4.25billion deal all set to be comple
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Complete Sports:
Boehly Completes Chelsea Takeover
Channels Television:
Chelsea Sale To Boehly Consortium To Be Completed On Monday
The Punch:
Chelsea Confirm Sale To Boehly, Clearlake ==== Chelsea Football Club on Saturday revealed that an agreement had been reached to sell to Todd Boehly/Clearlake Capital consortium.
Independent:
Todd Boehly Completes Chelsea Takeover In Deal Worth Up To £4.25bn
Peoples Gazette:
Chelsea officially confirm Todd Boehly-Clearlake takeover
News Breakers:
Chelsea FC: End Of Roman Abramovich Reign As Club Confirms Todd Boehly Takeover
Within Nigeria:
Boehly consortium to complete Chelsea purchase Monday -Club
