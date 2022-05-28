Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Orji Kalu wins APC senatorial ticket unopposed
News photo The Punch  - Chief Whip of the Senate, Chief Orji Uzor-Kalu, has won the ticket of the All Progressive Congress to represent the Abia North senatorial district for a second time.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 NASU, SSANU extend strike by one month - The Punch, 19 hours ago
2 Nigeria’s security problem not ordinary, Adeboye tells Uzodimma - Encomium Magazine, 18 hours ago
3 At least four killed as APC primary for House of Representatives and house of assembly positions turn bloody in Igando (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 2023 presidency: I am not desperate to be president, says Peter Obi - Legit, 19 hours ago
5 Nigerian man arrested in India for allegedly duping 300 women on pretext of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
6 2023: I have not joined Labour Party - Ekweremadu - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
7 Balogun ruled out of Super Eagles vs Mexico friendly - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
8 "You get mind o" - Reactions as Yul Edochie's second wife declared herself 'the happiest girl' (Video) - Gist Reel, 10 hours ago
9 Femi, Made Kuti return for Father & Son Experience - The Guardian, 14 hours ago
10 Buhari, others pledge $10m for AU humanitarian agency - The Punch, 17 hours ago
