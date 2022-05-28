Top ISWAP Commander, tax collector, Musa Mani, surrenders to troops of MNJTF Vanguard News - Another Top Commander of the Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP), Musa Mani 43 years old has surrendered to the troops of the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF), following intensified Joint Operations on the fringes of the Lake Chad.



News Credibility Score: 99%