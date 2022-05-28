Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Yari, Marafa win APC senatorial tickets in Zamfara
News photo Daily Trust  - Former Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari, and Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa on Saturday won the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial tickets at the primary held in the state.

 Additional Sources

Channels Television:
Former Zamfara Governor Yari, Others Win APC Senatorial Tickets
Yari emerges APC Senate candidates for Zamfara West The Guardian:
Yari emerges APC Senate candidates for Zamfara West
Zamfara APC elects candidates for Senate, House of Reps elections Premium Times:
Zamfara APC elects candidates for Senate, House of Reps elections
Zamfara APC elects Former Governor Yari,Others as Candidates TVC News:
Zamfara APC elects Former Governor Yari,Others as Candidates
Ex-governor Yari emerges APC Senate candidate for Zamfara West Peoples Gazette:
Ex-governor Yari emerges APC Senate candidate for Zamfara West


