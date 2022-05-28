Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Why I won't attend PDP convention- Ex-minister Chidoka
The Punch
- Why I won't attend PDP convention- Ex-minister Chidoka
1 day ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
Osita Chidoka: Why I won't attend PDP presidential primary
Channels Television:
‘Fake Results’: Why I Will Not Attend PDP Convention – Chidoka
Premium Times:
Why I'm not attending PDP national convention -- Chidoka
Chido Onumah Blog:
Why I will not attend PDP national convention by Osita Chidoka
Independent:
PDP Convention: Why I Won’t Be Present, Former Minister Chidoka Reveals
Information Nigeria:
Osita Chidoka: Why I Won’t Attend PDP Presidential Primary
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Why I Won’t Attend PDP Convention — Ex-Minister Chidoka
Naija News:
Why I Won’t Attend PDP Convention - Chidoka
News Breakers:
Why I won’t attend PDP convention- Ex-minister Chidoka
Within Nigeria:
Why I won’t attend PDP convention – Ex-minister Chidoka
Republican Nigeria:
Why I won’t attend PDP convention – Ex-minister Chidoka
More Picks
1
Gunmen kill former NPC commissioner, abduct his two daughters in Nasarawa -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
2
Ex-APGA national chair, Umeh loses senatorial ticket to Nwankwo -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
3
Oluremi Tinubu not returning to Senate as 4 aspirants fight for 310 delegates -
Vanguard News,
24 hours ago
4
Suspended Priest emerges Benue APC governorship candidate -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
5
PDP begins vote sorting, counting to determine presidential candidate -
News Diary Online,
17 hours ago
6
Kogi West 2023: Smart Adeyemi loses fourth term bid to Senate -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
7
WE WILL GROW!! Peseiro Confident Super Eagles Will Rise Again (See What He Said) -
Naija Loaded,
23 hours ago
8
The shocking moment Sen. Dino Melaye lifted Gov. Tambuwal after he stepped down for Atiku at the PDP National Convention -
Instablog 9ja,
10 hours ago
9
Bauchi govt imposes curfew on communities over violence -
Ripples Nigeria,
22 hours ago
10
Why I won't step down for consensus candidate - Bala Mohammed -
The Punch,
24 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...