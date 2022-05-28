Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


US-trained medical doctor withdraws from PDP Presidential race for Wike
News photo Daily Post  - As the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention gets underway, a US-trained Medical Doctor, Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze has withdrawn from the

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

US-trained medical doctor withdraws from presidential race, backs Wike The Punch:
US-trained medical doctor withdraws from presidential race, backs Wike
Nwachukwu Anakwenze steps down for Wike Daily Times:
Nwachukwu Anakwenze steps down for Wike
Another PDP Presidential Aspirant Withdraws from Race, Backs Wike This Day:
Another PDP Presidential Aspirant Withdraws from Race, Backs Wike
2023: PDP Presidential Aspirant Steps Down For Wike Naija News:
2023: PDP Presidential Aspirant Steps Down For Wike


   More Picks
1 Suspended Catholic priest beats Gemade, Aondoakaa to clinch APC guber ticket in Benue - The Cable, 18 hours ago
2 At least four killed as APC primary for House of Representatives and house of assembly positions turn bloody in Igando (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 See Pictures Of Delegates, Supporters At Venue Of PDP Presidential Primary - Naija News, 16 hours ago
4 "They want to kill a superstar" Singer Portable says after surviving another accident two months after he had an accident with his Range Rover (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 Chelsea confirm Todd Boehly takeover to signal end of Roman Abramovich reign - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
6 Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Aguero predicts Champions League final, names player to watch out for - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
7 Special Reports As PDP Presidential Primary, Atiku Holds The Ace As Saraki, Wike Fight On (Details below) - Edujandon, 19 hours ago
8 Ex-Governor Daniel secures Ogun East APC Senatorial ticket unopposed - Nigerian Tribune, 12 hours ago
9 Why I won't step down for consensus candidate - Bala Mohammed - The Punch, 13 hours ago
10 Buhari to African leaders: We must allow people to freely choose their leaders - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info