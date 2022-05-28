Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Nigerians React To Death Of 31 People In Port Harcourt Church Stampede
Independent
- Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
Buhari Is ‘Extremely Saddened’ By Port Harcourt Stampede
Ripples Nigeria:
Buhari mourns victims of Rivers church stampede
News Diary Online:
Buhari expresses sadness over deaths in Port Harcourt stampede
PM News:
(Breaking) Black Saturday: 31 dead in Port Harcourt Church stampede - P.M. News
The Eagle Online:
President Buhari saddened by deaths in Port Harcourt stampede
Naija News:
Buhari Expresses Sadness Over Rivers Church Stampede
News Breakers:
Buhari expresses sadness over deaths in Port Harcourt stampede
More Picks
1
Kunle Adeyanju, UK to Lagos biker shares photo as he lands in Benin Republic, next stop is Nigeria -
Legit,
24 hours ago
2
Oluremi Tinubu not returning to Senate as 4 aspirants fight for 310 delegates -
Vanguard News,
24 hours ago
3
Suspended Priest emerges Benue APC governorship candidate -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
4
Kogi West 2023: Smart Adeyemi loses fourth term bid to Senate -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
5
WE WILL GROW!! Peseiro Confident Super Eagles Will Rise Again (See What He Said) -
Naija Loaded,
23 hours ago
6
The shocking moment Sen. Dino Melaye lifted Gov. Tambuwal after he stepped down for Atiku at the PDP National Convention -
Instablog 9ja,
10 hours ago
7
Bauchi govt imposes curfew on communities over violence -
Ripples Nigeria,
22 hours ago
8
Ex-Governor Daniel secures Ogun East APC Senatorial ticket unopposed -
Nigerian Tribune,
23 hours ago
9
Why I won't step down for consensus candidate - Bala Mohammed -
The Punch,
24 hours ago
10
Nigerians React To Death Of 31 People In Port Harcourt Church Stampede -
Independent,
22 hours ago
