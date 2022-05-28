Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Governor Nyesom Wike, Presidential Aspirant, has arrived at the venue for PDP Presidential Primary. He was given a roaring welcome by delegates.
TVC News  - Governor Nyesom Wike, Presidential Aspirant, has arrived at the venue for PDP Presidential Primary. He was given a roaring welcome by delegates.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Channels Television:
Presidential aspirant Nyesom Wike addresses the delegates.
At the mercy of Nyesom Wike? The Nation:
At the mercy of Nyesom Wike?
2023: All You Need To Know About PDP Presidential Primary Naija News:
2023: All You Need To Know About PDP Presidential Primary
See PDP Presidential Primaries in Photos NPO Reports:
See PDP Presidential Primaries in Photos


   More Picks
1 Champions League: When Real Madrid play a final, they win it - Courtois warns Liverpool - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
2 NASU, SSANU extend strike by one month - The Punch, 24 hours ago
3 Suspended Catholic priest beats Gemade, Aondoakaa to clinch APC guber ticket in Benue - The Cable, 10 hours ago
4 Primaries: Musiliu Obanikoro’s son loses re-election bid to House of Reps - The Eagle Online, 1 day ago
5 Nigeria’s security problem not ordinary, Adeboye tells Uzodimma - Encomium Magazine, 23 hours ago
6 Nigerian man arrested in India for allegedly duping 300 women on pretext of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 At least four killed as APC primary for House of Representatives and house of assembly positions turn bloody in Igando (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
8 2023 presidency: I am not desperate to be president, says Peter Obi - Legit, 23 hours ago
9 "They want to kill a superstar" Singer Portable says after surviving another accident two months after he had an accident with his Range Rover (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 Group debunks allegation against Adebule over APC Lagos West Senate bid - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info