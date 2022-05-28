Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Gov Lalong wins APC's Plateau South Senatorial District ticket
News photo Daily Post  - Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong has clinched the APC ticket to run for Plateau South Senatorial District seat in the 2023 general elections. Dr.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Lalong clinches APC senatorial ticket for Plateau South The Guardian:
Lalong clinches APC senatorial ticket for Plateau South
Governor Lalong Wins Plateau South APC Senatorial Ticket Independent:
Governor Lalong Wins Plateau South APC Senatorial Ticket
Gov Lalong secures APC senatorial ticket in Plateau Ripples Nigeria:
Gov Lalong secures APC senatorial ticket in Plateau
Gov Lalong clinches APC senatorial ticket for Plateau South Prompt News:
Gov Lalong clinches APC senatorial ticket for Plateau South
Lalong clinches APC senatorial ticket for Plateau South News Breakers:
Lalong clinches APC senatorial ticket for Plateau South


   More Picks
1 Suspended Catholic priest beats Gemade, Aondoakaa to clinch APC guber ticket in Benue - The Cable, 18 hours ago
2 At least four killed as APC primary for House of Representatives and house of assembly positions turn bloody in Igando (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 See Pictures Of Delegates, Supporters At Venue Of PDP Presidential Primary - Naija News, 16 hours ago
4 "They want to kill a superstar" Singer Portable says after surviving another accident two months after he had an accident with his Range Rover (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 Chelsea confirm Todd Boehly takeover to signal end of Roman Abramovich reign - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
6 Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Aguero predicts Champions League final, names player to watch out for - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
7 Special Reports As PDP Presidential Primary, Atiku Holds The Ace As Saraki, Wike Fight On (Details below) - Edujandon, 19 hours ago
8 Ex-Governor Daniel secures Ogun East APC Senatorial ticket unopposed - Nigerian Tribune, 12 hours ago
9 Why I won't step down for consensus candidate - Bala Mohammed - The Punch, 13 hours ago
10 Buhari to African leaders: We must allow people to freely choose their leaders - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info