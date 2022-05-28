Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Tambuwal steps down, endorses Atiku as PDP presidential candidate
The Punch
- Tambuwal steps down, endorses Atiku as PDP presidential candidate
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
PDP CONVENTION: Tambuwal officially announces he has stepped down for Atiku
Vanguard News:
Atiku lauds Tambuwal for supporting his presidential bid
Pulse Nigeria:
Governor Tambuwal steps down from PDP presidential race, endorses Atiku for the party ticket.
Edujandon:
Tambuwal steps down, endorses Atiku as PDP presidential candidate
More Picks
1
Suspended Catholic priest beats Gemade, Aondoakaa to clinch APC guber ticket in Benue -
The Cable,
18 hours ago
2
At least four killed as APC primary for House of Representatives and house of assembly positions turn bloody in Igando (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
3
See Pictures Of Delegates, Supporters At Venue Of PDP Presidential Primary -
Naija News,
16 hours ago
4
"They want to kill a superstar" Singer Portable says after surviving another accident two months after he had an accident with his Range Rover (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
5
Chelsea confirm Todd Boehly takeover to signal end of Roman Abramovich reign -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
6
Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Aguero predicts Champions League final, names player to watch out for -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
7
Special Reports As PDP Presidential Primary, Atiku Holds The Ace As Saraki, Wike Fight On (Details below) -
Edujandon,
19 hours ago
8
Ex-Governor Daniel secures Ogun East APC Senatorial ticket unopposed -
Nigerian Tribune,
12 hours ago
9
Why I won't step down for consensus candidate - Bala Mohammed -
The Punch,
13 hours ago
10
Buhari to African leaders: We must allow people to freely choose their leaders -
Vanguard News,
15 hours ago
