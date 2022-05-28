Gov Bagudu wins APC Kebbi Central senatorial ticket

|
1
Suspended Catholic priest beats Gemade, Aondoakaa to clinch APC guber ticket in Benue - The Cable,
22 hours ago
2
"They want to kill a superstar" Singer Portable says after surviving another accident two months after he had an accident with his Range Rover (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
3
See Pictures Of Delegates, Supporters At Venue Of PDP Presidential Primary - Naija News,
20 hours ago
4
Chelsea confirm Todd Boehly takeover to signal end of Roman Abramovich reign - Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
5
Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Aguero predicts Champions League final, names player to watch out for - Daily Post,
23 hours ago
6
Special Reports As PDP Presidential Primary, Atiku Holds The Ace As Saraki, Wike Fight On (Details below) - Edujandon,
23 hours ago
7
The shocking moment Sen. Dino Melaye lifted Gov. Tambuwal after he stepped down for Atiku at the PDP National Convention - Instablog 9ja,
3 hours ago
8
Kogi West 2023: Smart Adeyemi loses fourth term bid to Senate - Daily Post,
13 hours ago
9
Bauchi govt imposes curfew on communities over violence - Ripples Nigeria,
16 hours ago
10
Ex-Governor Daniel secures Ogun East APC Senatorial ticket unopposed - Nigerian Tribune,
17 hours ago