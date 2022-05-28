Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


PDP begins vote sorting, counting to determine presidential candidate
News Diary Online  - By Emmanuel Oloniruha Sorting and counting of votes has started at the presidential primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held in Abuja. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports th…

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

VIDEO: @Atiku The Nation:
VIDEO: @Atiku's supporters jubilate after counting of PDP primary votes.
PDP begins vote sorting, counting to determine presidential candidate Vanguard News:
PDP begins vote sorting, counting to determine presidential candidate
#PDPPrimaries: Voting has ended. Sorting and counting of votes have begun. Nigerian Tribune:
#PDPPrimaries: Voting has ended. Sorting and counting of votes have begun.
PDP primary: Atiku The Punch:
PDP primary: Atiku's supporters jubilate as counting begins
PDP begins vote sorting, counting to determine presidential candidate The Herald:
PDP begins vote sorting, counting to determine presidential candidate
Voting has ended in the @OfficialPDPNig Presidential Primary in Abuja, Sorting and Counting now on. TVC News:
Voting has ended in the @OfficialPDPNig Presidential Primary in Abuja, Sorting and Counting now on.
PDP begins vote sorting, counting to determine presidential candidate Prompt News:
PDP begins vote sorting, counting to determine presidential candidate
PDP primary: Atiku’s supporters jubilate as counting begins News Breakers:
PDP primary: Atiku’s supporters jubilate as counting begins
Omokri Hints On PDP Presidential Primary Winner As Vote Counting Begins Naija News:
Omokri Hints On PDP Presidential Primary Winner As Vote Counting Begins


   More Picks
1 Ex-APGA national chair, Umeh loses senatorial ticket to Nwankwo - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 Suspended Priest emerges Benue APC governorship candidate - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 PDP begins vote sorting, counting to determine presidential candidate - News Diary Online, 19 hours ago
4 Kogi West 2023: Smart Adeyemi loses fourth term bid to Senate - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
5 The shocking moment Sen. Dino Melaye lifted Gov. Tambuwal after he stepped down for Atiku at the PDP National Convention - Instablog 9ja, 11 hours ago
6 Bauchi govt imposes curfew on communities over violence - Ripples Nigeria, 23 hours ago
7 Nigerians React To Death Of 31 People In Port Harcourt Church Stampede - Independent, 24 hours ago
8 Governor Akeredolu’s Wife Withdraws From APC Senatorial Race, Alleges Intimidation, Electoral Fraud, Irregularities - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
9 2023 Presidency: How Atiku Picked Pdp Ticket, Trounced Wike, Saraki, Others - Daily Trust, 12 hours ago
10 I Look Forward To Squaring Up Against Atiku In Presidential Election- Tinubu - Independent, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info