Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Madrid Pip Liverpool To Clinch Record-Extending 14th Champions League Title
News photo Complete Sports  - Real Madrid have won the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League after edging Liverpool 1-0, in the final on Paris on Saturday. Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior was the hero for Madrid as he netted what was the winner for the LaLiga champions.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Real Madrid win record 14th UEFA Champions League title Vanguard News:
Real Madrid win record 14th UEFA Champions League title
Real Madrid win record 14th Champions League title The Cable:
Real Madrid win record 14th Champions League title
GOAL! Vinicius scores, Real Madrid lead Liverpool 1-0 The Punch:
GOAL! Vinicius scores, Real Madrid lead Liverpool 1-0
Champions League: Real Madrid pay Chelsea £15m after 1-0 victory over Liverpool Daily Post:
Champions League: Real Madrid pay Chelsea £15m after 1-0 victory over Liverpool
Real Madrid Beat Liverpool, Clinches 14th Champions League Title Naija News:
Real Madrid Beat Liverpool, Clinches 14th Champions League Title
GOAL! Vinicius scores, Real Madrid lead Liverpool 1-0 News Breakers:
GOAL! Vinicius scores, Real Madrid lead Liverpool 1-0


   More Picks
1 2023: ‘You will never be president, Igbos will reject you’ – Ohanaeze hits Atiku - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
2 Governor Akeredolu’s Wife Withdraws From APC Senatorial Race, Alleges Intimidation, Electoral Fraud, Irregularities - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
3 (UPDATED): EFCC operatives storm venue of PDP convention as 767 delegates ready to vote - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
4 Suspended Priest emerges Benue APC governorship candidate - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Ancelotti breaks records, becomes first coach to win Champions League four times - The Punch, 20 hours ago
6 PDP begins vote sorting, counting to determine presidential candidate - News Diary Online, 20 hours ago
7 Kogi West 2023: Smart Adeyemi loses fourth term bid to Senate - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
8 The shocking moment Sen. Dino Melaye lifted Gov. Tambuwal after he stepped down for Atiku at the PDP National Convention - Instablog 9ja, 13 hours ago
9 Buhari’s Ex-Aide, Bashir Ahmad Leaks Video Of Election Rigging During Kano APC Primaries - Naija News, 7 hours ago
10 2023 Presidency: How Atiku Picked Pdp Ticket, Trounced Wike, Saraki, Others - Daily Trust, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info