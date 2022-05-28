Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

I Look Forward To Squaring Up Against Atiku In Presidential Election- Tinubu
9 hours ago
Tinubu congratulates Atiku, says ‘I look forward to squaring up with him’ Vanguard News:
Tinubu congratulates Atiku, says ‘I look forward to squaring up with him’
The Cable:
'A worthy opponent in 2023' -- Tinubu hails Atiku on PDP presidential ticket victory
Tinubu to Atiku: Congrats, I look forward to battling you in 2023 The Eagle Online:
Tinubu to Atiku: Congrats, I look forward to battling you in 2023
CKN Nigeria:
Bola Tinubu Congratulates Atiku ..Says , I Look Forward To Our Contest In 2023
I Look Forward To Squaring With Atiku As A Worthy Opponent In The 2023 Elections - Tinubu Tori News:
I Look Forward To Squaring With Atiku As A Worthy Opponent In The 2023 Elections - Tinubu


